Thanksgiving: What's open and closed on Thanksgiving | Biden's Thanksgiving tradition | Best and worst times to hit the roads | What's the value of an instant-read thermometer? | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
Home » College Basketball » Norfolk State earns 91-41…

Norfolk State earns 91-41 victory over Saint Mary’s (MD)

The Associated Press

November 22, 2022, 10:47 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Dana Tate’s 15 points helped Norfolk State defeat Saint Mary’s (MD) 91-41 on Tuesday night.

Tate had eight rebounds and five assists for the Spartans (5-2). Kris Bankston scored 15 points and added six rebounds. Daryl Anderson shot 4 for 7 from beyond the arc and 3 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 15 points.

The Seahawks (0-2) were led in scoring by Duane Mason, who finished with 13 points. Jordan Goodwin added seven points for Saint Mary’s (MD). In addition, Jaden Walker had seven points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up