Norfolk State defeats Cairn 87-59

Norfolk State defeats Cairn 87-59

The Associated Press

November 9, 2022, 10:06 PM

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Kris Bankston had 16 points, 13 rebounds and five blocks in Norfolk State’s 87-59 victory over Cairn on Wednesday night.

Dana Tate, Caheim Brown, and Christian Ings also scored 16 points for the Spartans (2-0). Joe Bryant Jr. added 15 points.

Mizz Nyagwegwe finished with 15 points for the Highlanders (0-1).

NEXT UP

Norfolk State takes on Baylor on the road on Friday, and Cairn visits Princeton on Wednesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

