No. 9 Creighton hosts Holy Cross following Batchelder’s 24-point game

The Associated Press

November 13, 2022, 2:22 AM

Holy Cross Crusaders (1-1) at Creighton Bluejays (2-0)

Omaha, Nebraska; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Holy Cross takes on the No. 9 Creighton Bluejays after Will Batchelder scored 24 points in Holy Cross’ 85-71 win over the Dean Bulldogs.

Creighton went 23-12 overall with an 11-4 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Bluejays averaged 11.3 points off of turnovers, 9.4 second chance points and 9.5 bench points last season.

Holy Cross went 7-11 in Patriot games and 4-11 on the road a season ago. The Crusaders averaged 12.8 points off of turnovers, 9.9 second chance points and 6.8 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

