No. 9 Creighton hosts Holy Cross following Batchelder’s 24-point game

Holy Cross Crusaders (1-1) at Creighton Bluejays (2-0) Omaha, Nebraska; Monday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Holy Cross takes on…

Holy Cross Crusaders (1-1) at Creighton Bluejays (2-0)

Omaha, Nebraska; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Holy Cross takes on the No. 9 Creighton Bluejays after Will Batchelder scored 24 points in Holy Cross’ 85-71 win over the Dean Bulldogs.

Creighton went 23-12 overall with an 11-4 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Bluejays averaged 11.3 points off of turnovers, 9.4 second chance points and 9.5 bench points last season.

Holy Cross went 7-11 in Patriot games and 4-11 on the road a season ago. The Crusaders averaged 12.8 points off of turnovers, 9.9 second chance points and 6.8 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.