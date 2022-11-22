No. 9 Arkansas squares off against No. 10 Creighton in Lahaina, Hawaii

Creighton Bluejays (5-0) vs. Arkansas Razorbacks (4-0) Lahaina, Hawaii; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The No. 9 Arkansas Razorbacks…

Creighton Bluejays (5-0) vs. Arkansas Razorbacks (4-0)

Lahaina, Hawaii; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 9 Arkansas Razorbacks will play the No. 10 Creighton Bluejays at Lahaina Civic Center in Lahaina, Hawaii.

Arkansas finished 28-9 overall with a 15-4 record in non-conference games in the 2021-22 season. The Razorbacks averaged 16.6 points off of turnovers, 11.6 second chance points and 19.4 bench points last season.

Creighton went 23-12 overall with an 11-5 record against non-conference opponents in the 2021-22 season. The Bluejays averaged 11.3 points off of turnovers, 9.4 second chance points and 9.5 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.