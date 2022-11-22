Thanksgiving: Best and worst times to hit the roads | Biden pardons turkeys | Easy and economical: turkey stock | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving | How to avoid burns from holiday cooking
No. 9 Arkansas squares off against No. 10 Creighton in Lahaina, Hawaii

The Associated Press

November 22, 2022, 2:42 AM

Creighton Bluejays (5-0) vs. Arkansas Razorbacks (4-0)

Lahaina, Hawaii; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 9 Arkansas Razorbacks will play the No. 10 Creighton Bluejays at Lahaina Civic Center in Lahaina, Hawaii.

Arkansas finished 28-9 overall with a 15-4 record in non-conference games in the 2021-22 season. The Razorbacks averaged 16.6 points off of turnovers, 11.6 second chance points and 19.4 bench points last season.

Creighton went 23-12 overall with an 11-5 record against non-conference opponents in the 2021-22 season. The Bluejays averaged 11.3 points off of turnovers, 9.4 second chance points and 9.5 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

