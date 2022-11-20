No. 9 Arkansas hosts Louisville following Ellis’ 29-point showing

Louisville Cardinals (0-3) vs. Arkansas Razorbacks (3-0) Fayetteville, Arkansas; Monday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Louisville visits the No. 9…

Louisville Cardinals (0-3) vs. Arkansas Razorbacks (3-0)

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Monday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisville visits the No. 9 Arkansas Razorbacks after El Ellis scored 29 points in Louisville’s 61-60 loss to the Appalachian State Mountaineers.

Arkansas went 28-9 overall with a 17-1 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Razorbacks averaged 75.9 points per game last season, 17.1 from the free throw line and 18.9 from beyond the arc.

Louisville went 13-19 overall with a 2-10 record on the road last season. The Cardinals allowed opponents to score 70.1 points per game and shoot 43.7% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

