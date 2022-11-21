Thanksgiving: Easy and economical: turkey stock | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving | How avoid burns from holiday cooking | Coping with grief | TSA tips for holiday travel
No. 9 Arkansas faces Louisville in Lahaina, Hawaii

The Associated Press

November 21, 2022, 12:02 PM

Louisville Cardinals (0-3) vs. Arkansas Razorbacks (3-0)

Lahaina, Hawaii; Monday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Arkansas -15.5; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 9 Arkansas Razorbacks will play the Louisville Cardinals at Lahaina Civic Center in Lahaina, Hawaii.

Arkansas finished 28-9 overall with a 15-4 record against non-conference opponents in the 2021-22 season. The Razorbacks averaged 13.8 assists per game on 26.3 made field goals last season.

Louisville went 13-19 overall with a 7-5 record against non-conference opponents in the 2021-22 season. The Cardinals averaged 67.3 points per game last season, 29.8 in the paint, 12.7 off of turnovers and 6.3 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

