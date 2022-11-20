No. 8 UCLA Bruins face the No. 5 Baylor Bears

Baylor Bears (3-1) vs. UCLA Bruins (3-1) Las Vegas; Sunday, 5:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UCLA -2; over/under is…

Baylor Bears (3-1) vs. UCLA Bruins (3-1)

Las Vegas; Sunday, 5:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UCLA -2; over/under is 152

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 8 UCLA Bruins play the No. 5 Baylor Bears.

UCLA finished 14-1 at home last season while going 27-8 overall. The Bruins allowed opponents to score 64.5 points per game and shoot 41.5% from the field last season.

Baylor finished 27-7 overall with an 8-3 record on the road last season. The Bears averaged 18.5 points off of turnovers, 12.8 second chance points and 23.8 bench points last season.

