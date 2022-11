No. 8 North Carolina rallies past No. 18 Oregon 85-79

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Eva Hodgson scored 14 of her 21 points during a fourth quarter flurry of shot-making, and…

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Eva Hodgson scored 14 of her 21 points during a fourth quarter flurry of shot-making, and No. 8 North Carolina rallied in the second half and topped No. 18 Oregon 85-79 in the semifinals of the Phil Knight Invitational on Thursday.

Hodgson scored 10 points in a 90-second span of the fourth quarter after it looked as if the Ducks were about to pull away. Hodgson’s four-point play with 5:12 remaining gave North Carolina a 72-68 lead. Oregon pulled within 74-73, but Hodgson hit four free throws down the stretch, sandwiched around Destiny Adams’ basket, and the Tar Heels were able to hold on.

Alyssa Ustby added 19 points for North Carolina (5-0). Deja Kelly had 17 points, Anya Poole added 11 and Kennedy Todd-Williams 10.

Te-Hina Paopao led Oregon (4-1) with 18 points, Grace VanSlooten added 17 points and 11 rebounds and Jennah Isai scored 15 points.

The Tar Heels will face the winner of the matchup between No. 5 Iowa State and Michigan State in the championship on Sunday. The Ducks will face the loser of that game in the third-place game on Sunday.

NO. 12 LSU 80, GEORGE MASON 52

BIMINI, Bahamas (AP) — Angel Reese scored 21 points and grabbed 19 rebounds for her sixth-straight double-double but LSU’s streak of five-straight 100-point games came to an end at the Goombay Splash in its win over George Mason.

The game was never in doubt: The Tigers (6-0) scored the first eight points and made 10 of 15 shots and 7 of 8 free throws to lead 27-9 after one quarter. Reese had 10 points.

LSU tied the 1998-99 UConn Huskies and 2013-14 Oregon Ducks with five-straight 100 point games but came up short of what is believed to be the NCAA record of six-straight century games by Louisiana Tech in the 1981-82 season.

Sonia Smith led the Patriots (3-4) with 15 points.

NO. 13 NC STATE 82, VANDERBILT 73

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Jakia Browner-Turner scored 18 points, Diamond Johnson added 16 points, nine rebounds and seven assists in the Wolfpack’s win over Vanderbilt in the Cancun Classic.

The Wolfpack (5-1) led 62-36 midway through the third quarter before the Commodores (5-2) made a failed comeback try behind St. Louis graduate transfer Ciaja Harbison, who scored 34 points, including 21 in the second half.

Jade Boyd added 12 points and Camille Hobby 10 for North Carolina State.

Harbison shot 11 for 23 with two 3-pointers and 10-for-10 shooting from the line. Jade Brown added a career-high 12 points and Ryanne Allen 10.

North Carolina State will take on West Virginia on Friday, while Vanderbilt faces Northern Iowa.

