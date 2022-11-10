No. 7 Duke Blue Devils welcome the South Carolina Upstate Spartans on Friday

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (1-0) at Duke Blue Devils (1-0) Durham, North Carolina; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The…

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (1-0) at Duke Blue Devils (1-0)

Durham, North Carolina; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 7 Duke Blue Devils host the South Carolina Upstate Spartans.

Duke finished 32-7 overall last season while going 15-3 at home. The Blue Devils averaged 13.1 points off of turnovers, 11.9 second chance points and 16.7 bench points last season.

South Carolina Upstate finished 8-9 on the road and 15-17 overall a season ago. The Spartans averaged 6.3 steals, 3.3 blocks and 12.1 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

