ELECTIONS: Md. Election Results | DC Election Results | Virginia Election Results | Council races and bond questions | National News
Home » College Basketball » No. 7 Duke Blue…

No. 7 Duke Blue Devils welcome the South Carolina Upstate Spartans on Friday

The Associated Press

November 10, 2022, 2:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (1-0) at Duke Blue Devils (1-0)

Durham, North Carolina; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 7 Duke Blue Devils host the South Carolina Upstate Spartans.

Duke finished 32-7 overall last season while going 15-3 at home. The Blue Devils averaged 13.1 points off of turnovers, 11.9 second chance points and 16.7 bench points last season.

South Carolina Upstate finished 8-9 on the road and 15-17 overall a season ago. The Spartans averaged 6.3 steals, 3.3 blocks and 12.1 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up