No. 7 Baylor Bears to face Marquette Golden Eagles on the road

Baylor Bears (5-1) at Marquette Golden Eagles (5-2) Milwaukee; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Division 1 Division opponents Marquette…

Baylor Bears (5-1) at Marquette Golden Eagles (5-2)

Milwaukee; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Division 1 Division opponents Marquette and No. 7 Baylor face off.

The Golden Eagles have gone 4-0 at home. Marquette is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bears are 0-0 on the road. Baylor averages 21.7 assists per game to lead the Big 12, paced by Adam Flagler with 7.2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kam Jones is shooting 42.0% and averaging 13.3 points for the Golden Eagles. David Joplin is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers for Marquette.

LJ Cryer is averaging 17.7 points for the Bears. Flagler is averaging 17 points, 7.2 assists and 1.7 steals for Baylor.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.