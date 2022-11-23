No. 6 Gonzaga Bulldogs square off against the Portland State Vikings

Portland State Vikings (2-2) vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs (3-1) Portland, Oregon; Friday, 12:30 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The No. 6 Gonzaga…

Portland State Vikings (2-2) vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs (3-1)

Portland, Oregon; Friday, 12:30 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 6 Gonzaga Bulldogs will square off against the Portland State Vikings at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Oregon.

Gonzaga finished 28-4 overall with a 15-3 record against non-conference opponents during the 2021-22 season. The Bulldogs shot 52.1% from the field and 37.0% from 3-point range last season.

Portland State went 14-17 overall with a 4-7 record in non-conference games in the 2021-22 season. The Vikings averaged 18.8 points off of turnovers, 9.8 second chance points and 3.3 bench points last season.

