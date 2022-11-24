No. 5 Virginia hosts Maryland-Eastern Shore following Pollard’s 20-point performance

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (2-3) at Virginia Cavaliers (4-0) Charlottesville, Virginia; Friday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Maryland-Eastern Shore faces the…

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (2-3) at Virginia Cavaliers (4-0)

Charlottesville, Virginia; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland-Eastern Shore faces the No. 5 Virginia Cavaliers after Nathaniel Pollard Jr. scored 20 points in Maryland-Eastern Shore’s 70-59 victory over the Marist Red Foxes.

Virginia finished 11-7 at home a season ago while going 21-14 overall. The Cavaliers averaged 14.1 assists per game on 23.3 made field goals last season.

Maryland-Eastern Shore finished 11-16 overall a season ago while going 5-11 on the road. The Hawks averaged 65.9 points per game last season, 26.4 in the paint, 17.2 off of turnovers and 5.4 on fast breaks.

