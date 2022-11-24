Thanksgiving: What's open and closed on Thanksgiving | Weather on Thanksgiving Day | Safely tossing grease from feast | Best times to hit the roads | Grocery store hours
No. 5 Virginia hosts Maryland-Eastern Shore following Pollard’s 20-point performance

The Associated Press

November 24, 2022, 2:42 AM

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (2-3) at Virginia Cavaliers (4-0)

Charlottesville, Virginia; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland-Eastern Shore faces the No. 5 Virginia Cavaliers after Nathaniel Pollard Jr. scored 20 points in Maryland-Eastern Shore’s 70-59 victory over the Marist Red Foxes.

Virginia finished 11-7 at home a season ago while going 21-14 overall. The Cavaliers averaged 14.1 assists per game on 23.3 made field goals last season.

Maryland-Eastern Shore finished 11-16 overall a season ago while going 5-11 on the road. The Hawks averaged 65.9 points per game last season, 26.4 in the paint, 17.2 off of turnovers and 5.4 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

