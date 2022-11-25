Holidays: Inflation 'definitely a guest' at holiday celebrations this year | Small businesses, and shoppers, return to holiday markets | Is Black Friday shopping a thing of the past?
Home » College Basketball » No. 5 Virginia hosts…

No. 5 Virginia hosts Maryland-Eastern Shore following Pollard’s 20-point game

The Associated Press

November 25, 2022, 2:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (2-3) at Virginia Cavaliers (4-0)

Charlottesville, Virginia; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Virginia -28.5; over/under is 125.5

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland-Eastern Shore takes on the No. 5 Virginia Cavaliers after Nathaniel Pollard Jr. scored 20 points in Maryland-Eastern Shore’s 70-59 win against the Marist Red Foxes.

Virginia finished 11-7 at home last season while going 21-14 overall. The Cavaliers allowed opponents to score 60.1 points per game and shoot 42.5% from the field last season.

Maryland-Eastern Shore finished 6-8 in MEAC action and 5-11 on the road last season. The Hawks averaged 65.9 points per game last season, 11.4 on free throws and 23.1 from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up