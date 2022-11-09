No. 5 Kansas hosts North Dakota State after Dick’s 23-point game

North Dakota State Bison (0-1) at Kansas Jayhawks (1-0) Lawrence, Kansas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Kansas…

North Dakota State Bison (0-1) at Kansas Jayhawks (1-0)

Lawrence, Kansas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Kansas hosts the North Dakota State Bison after Gradey Dick scored 23 points in Kansas’ 89-64 victory over the Omaha Mavericks.

Kansas finished 34-6 overall last season while going 16-1 at home. The Jayhawks averaged 78.2 points per game last season, 37.0 in the paint, 15.3 off of turnovers and 12.3 on fast breaks.

North Dakota State went 13-5 in Summit play and 9-6 on the road last season. The Bison averaged 9.8 points off of turnovers, 10.1 second chance points and 3.3 bench points last season.

