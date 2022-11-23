No. 4 Ohio State routs Wright State

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Rebeka Mikulasikova scored 18 points to lead six Ohio State players in double figures as the…

The Buckeyes, who have won five straight, shot a season-best 55.7% from the field. They led 4-3 after nearly the first two minutes and the Raiders never got the lead.

Madison Greene scored a season-high 17 points, Taylor Mikesell and Cotie McMahon added 16 apiece and Taylor Thierry posted 15 points for the Buckeyes.

Mikulasikova scored 11 points in the second quarter as Ohio State went on a 17-2 run. The Buckeyes entered halftime with a 56-28 lead.

Isabelle Bolender led Wright State with 13 points. Bryce Nixon added 11 and Columbus native Lauren Scott scored 1.

No. 11 VIRGINIA TECH 73, MISSOURI 57

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Kayana Traylor scored 18 points, Elizabeth Kitley had 17 points and 10 rebounds and Virginia Tech used a big third quarter to beat Missouri.

Virginia Tech trailed for 17 minutes in the first half, but scored 11 of the opening 13 points after halftime to take a 37-30 lead as Missouri missed its first seven shots. The Hokies led by double digits for the final eight minutes of the game.

Georgia Amoore scored 15 points, with six assists, to reach double figures for the fifth straight game for Virginia Tech (5-0). Kitley became the eighth player in program history to reach 1,500 career points.

Haley Troup scored 21 points for Missouri (6-1). Hayley Frank, averaging 14.2 points, was held to eight points on 3-of-9 shooting.

