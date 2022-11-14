ELECTIONS: Md. Election Results | DC Election Results | Virginia Election Results | Council races and bond questions | National News
No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats to take on the Michigan State Spartans Tuesday

The Associated Press

November 14, 2022, 2:22 AM

Kentucky Wildcats (2-0) vs. Michigan State Spartans (1-1)

East Lansing, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Michigan State Spartans host the No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats.

Michigan State went 12-3 at home a season ago while going 23-13 overall. The Spartans gave up 69.0 points per game while committing 17.2 fouls last season.

Kentucky finished 6-5 on the road and 26-8 overall last season. The Wildcats averaged 15.1 points off of turnovers, 14.4 second chance points and 18.7 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

