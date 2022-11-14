No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats to take on the Michigan State Spartans Tuesday

Kentucky Wildcats (2-0) vs. Michigan State Spartans (1-1) East Lansing, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Michigan State…

Kentucky Wildcats (2-0) vs. Michigan State Spartans (1-1)

East Lansing, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Michigan State Spartans host the No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats.

Michigan State went 12-3 at home a season ago while going 23-13 overall. The Spartans gave up 69.0 points per game while committing 17.2 fouls last season.

Kentucky finished 6-5 on the road and 26-8 overall last season. The Wildcats averaged 15.1 points off of turnovers, 14.4 second chance points and 18.7 bench points last season.

