No. 4 Kentucky hosts South Carolina State after Tshiebwe’s 22-point outing

South Carolina State Bulldogs (0-3) at Kentucky Wildcats (2-1) Lexington, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Kentucky…

South Carolina State Bulldogs (0-3) at Kentucky Wildcats (2-1)

Lexington, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Kentucky plays the South Carolina State Bulldogs after Oscar Tshiebwe scored 22 points in Kentucky’s 86-77 overtime loss to the Michigan State Spartans.

Kentucky finished 18-0 at home last season while going 26-8 overall. The Wildcats averaged 15.1 points off of turnovers, 14.4 second chance points and 18.7 bench points last season.

South Carolina State finished 15-16 overall last season while going 6-8 on the road. The Bulldogs averaged 6.6 steals, 3.6 blocks and 14.7 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.