No. 4 Kentucky hosts South Carolina State after Tshiebwe’s 22-point outing

The Associated Press

November 16, 2022, 2:22 AM

South Carolina State Bulldogs (0-3) at Kentucky Wildcats (2-1)

Lexington, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Kentucky plays the South Carolina State Bulldogs after Oscar Tshiebwe scored 22 points in Kentucky’s 86-77 overtime loss to the Michigan State Spartans.

Kentucky finished 18-0 at home last season while going 26-8 overall. The Wildcats averaged 15.1 points off of turnovers, 14.4 second chance points and 18.7 bench points last season.

South Carolina State finished 15-16 overall last season while going 6-8 on the road. The Bulldogs averaged 6.6 steals, 3.6 blocks and 14.7 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

