No. 3 Kansas hosts Texas Southern following Barnes’ 30-point performance

Texas Southern Tigers (1-6) at Kansas Jayhawks (6-1)

Lawrence, Kansas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern visits the No. 3 Kansas Jayhawks after Davon Barnes scored 30 points in Texas Southern’s 78-63 loss to the Samford Bulldogs.

The Jayhawks are 3-0 in home games. Kansas ranks fifth in the Big 12 with 10.6 offensive rebounds per game led by KJ Adams averaging 3.0.

The Tigers are 0-5 in road games. Texas Southern allows 78.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 17.1 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Wilson is scoring 22.9 points per game and averaging 9.4 rebounds for the Jayhawks. Gradey Dick is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers for Kansas.

Barnes is scoring 14.1 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Tigers. John Walker III is averaging 12.1 points for Texas Southern.

