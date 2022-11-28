No. 3 Kansas hosts Texas Southern following Barnes’ 30-point performance

Texas Southern Tigers (1-6) at Kansas Jayhawks (6-1)
Lawrence, Kansas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kansas -23; over/under is 139.5
BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern takes on the No. 3 Kansas Jayhawks after Davon Barnes scored 30 points in Texas Southern’s 78-63 loss to the Samford Bulldogs.
The Jayhawks have gone 3-0 in home games. Kansas has a 2-1 record in games decided by 10 points or more.
The Tigers have gone 0-5 away from home. Texas Southern is 0-6 in games decided by at least 10 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Wilson is shooting 42.0% and averaging 22.9 points for the Jayhawks. Gradey Dick is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers for Kansas.
PJ Henry averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 13.2 points while shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc. Barnes is averaging 14.1 points for Texas Southern.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
