No. 3 Kansas hosts Texas Southern following Barnes’ 30-point performance

The Associated Press

November 28, 2022, 2:42 AM

Texas Southern Tigers (1-6) at Kansas Jayhawks (6-1)

Lawrence, Kansas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kansas -23; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern takes on the No. 3 Kansas Jayhawks after Davon Barnes scored 30 points in Texas Southern’s 78-63 loss to the Samford Bulldogs.

The Jayhawks have gone 3-0 in home games. Kansas has a 2-1 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Tigers have gone 0-5 away from home. Texas Southern is 0-6 in games decided by at least 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Wilson is shooting 42.0% and averaging 22.9 points for the Jayhawks. Gradey Dick is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers for Kansas.

PJ Henry averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 13.2 points while shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc. Barnes is averaging 14.1 points for Texas Southern.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

