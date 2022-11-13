ELECTIONS: Md. Election Results | DC Election Results | Virginia Election Results | Council races and bond questions | National News
Home » College Basketball » No. 3 Houston plays…

No. 3 Houston plays Oral Roberts following Walker’s 23-point outing

The Associated Press

November 13, 2022, 2:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (1-1) at Houston Cougars (2-0)

Houston; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Houston hosts the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles after Jarace Walker scored 23 points in Houston’s 81-55 victory against the Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks.

Houston went 32-6 overall a season ago while going 16-1 at home. The Cougars averaged 74.8 points per game last season, 11.5 on free throws and 23.4 from beyond the arc.

Oral Roberts finished 8-6 on the road and 19-12 overall a season ago. The Golden Eagles shot 45.6% from the field and 37.9% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up