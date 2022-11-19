No. 3 Houston faces Oregon after Sasser’s 20-point showing

Houston Cougars (4-0) at Oregon Ducks (2-1) Eugene, Oregon; Sunday, 9:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Houston faces the…

Houston Cougars (4-0) at Oregon Ducks (2-1)

Eugene, Oregon; Sunday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Houston faces the Oregon Ducks after Marcus Sasser scored 20 points in Houston’s 83-48 win against the Texas Southern Tigers.

Oregon finished 12-5 at home last season while going 20-15 overall. The Ducks averaged 72.3 points per game while shooting 45.1% from the field and 33.3% from 3-point distance last season.

Houston went 32-6 overall a season ago while going 7-3 on the road. The Cougars averaged 74.8 points per game while shooting 46.5% from the field and 33.8% from behind the arc last season.

