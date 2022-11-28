No. 25 Iowa faces Georgia Tech, looks for 4th straight home win

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (4-2) at Iowa Hawkeyes (5-1) Iowa City, Iowa; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 25…

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (4-2) at Iowa Hawkeyes (5-1)

Iowa City, Iowa; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Iowa hosts Georgia Tech trying to continue its three-game home winning streak.

The Hawkeyes have gone 3-0 at home. Iowa is sixth in the Big Ten in rebounding averaging 36.5 rebounds. Kris Murray paces the Hawkeyes with 9.0 boards.

The Yellow Jackets have gone 1-0 away from home. Georgia Tech averages 70.7 points while outscoring opponents by 6.9 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Murray is shooting 49.4% and averaging 19.3 points for the Hawkeyes. Patrick McCaffery is averaging 13.5 points for Iowa.

Dabbo Coleman is scoring 11.3 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Yellow Jackets. Miles Kelly is averaging 11.2 points for Georgia Tech.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.