No. 24 Texas A&M falls to Murray State in invitational game

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Murray State took down No. 24 Texas A&M 88-79 on Thursday in the Myrtle Beach Invitational…

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Murray State took down No. 24 Texas A&M 88-79 on Thursday in the Myrtle Beach Invitational behind 23 points from JaCobi Wood.

The Racers (2-1) will take on UMass in the semifinals while Texas A&M (2-1) faces Colorado on Friday.

The victory was the first for Murray State over a ranked team in a decade. The Aggies made their first appearance this week in The Associated Press Top 25 since Jan. 1, 2017.

Wood led a foursome of transfers who were in double figures for the Racers, who shot 50% and made 10 of 22 3-point attempts.

Tyrece Radford scored 19 points to lead Texas A&M, going over 1,000 for his career. Wade Taylor IV added 16, Manny Obaseki scored 12 and Julius Marble had 11. The Aggies shot just 38% after hitting better than 50% in its first two games.

NO. 4 KENTUCKY 106, SOUTH CAROLINA STATE 63

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — CJ Fredrick scored 17 points to lead Kentucky to a win over South Carolina State.

The Wildcats (3-1) easily bounced back from an 86-77 double-overtime loss to unranked Michigan State two nights earlier in the Champions Classic.

Chris Livingston scored 13 points, while Lance Ware and Cason Wallace had 12 points each. Antonio Reeves added 11 points for Kentucky, which got 51 points from its bench.

Rakeim Gary led South Carolina State (0-4) with 13 points.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.