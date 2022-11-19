No. 24 Texas A&M Aggies to face Loyola Chicago Ramblers on the road

Texas A&M Aggies (2-2) vs. Loyola Chicago Ramblers (2-2) Conway, South Carolina; Sunday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Loyola…

Texas A&M Aggies (2-2) vs. Loyola Chicago Ramblers (2-2)

Conway, South Carolina; Sunday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Loyola Chicago Ramblers host the No. 24 Texas A&M Aggies.

Loyola Chicago went 25-8 overall a season ago while going 12-2 at home. The Ramblers averaged 14.9 assists per game on 25.9 made field goals last season.

Texas A&M finished 9-9 in SEC action and 5-5 on the road a season ago. The Aggies averaged 72.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 66.1 last season.

