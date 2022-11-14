No. 24 Dayton visits UNLV after Gilbert’s 23-point game

Dayton Flyers (2-0) at UNLV Rebels (2-0) Las Vegas; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UNLV hosts the No. 24…

Dayton Flyers (2-0) at UNLV Rebels (2-0)

Las Vegas; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNLV hosts the No. 24 Dayton Flyers after Keshon Gilbert scored 23 points in UNLV’s 88-63 victory against the Incarnate Word Cardinals.

UNLV finished 12-4 at home last season while going 18-14 overall. The Rebels allowed opponents to score 65.6 points per game and shoot 40.9% from the field last season.

Dayton went 24-11 overall with a 7-6 record on the road last season. The Flyers shot 47.8% from the field and 35.7% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

