No. 23 Iowa State puts home win streak on the line against North Dakota

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (5-3) at Iowa State Cyclones (5-1)

Ames, Iowa; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Iowa State hosts North Dakota looking to continue its four-game home winning streak.

The Cyclones are 3-0 on their home court. Iowa State is 1-0 in one-possession games.

The Fightin’ Hawks are 2-1 in road games. North Dakota is eighth in the Summit with 22.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Elijah Brooks averaging 3.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaren Holmes is scoring 16.7 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Cyclones. Osun Osunniyi is averaging 11.2 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 65.9% for Iowa State.

B.J. Omot is scoring 12.6 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Fightin’ Hawks. Matt Norman is averaging 9.5 points for North Dakota.

