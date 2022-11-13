No. 23 Illinois hosts Monmouth following Dainja’s 20-point game

Monmouth Hawks (0-2) at Illinois Fighting Illini (2-0) Champaign, Illinois; Monday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Illinois hosts…

Monmouth Hawks (0-2) at Illinois Fighting Illini (2-0)

Champaign, Illinois; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Illinois hosts the Monmouth Hawks after Dain Dainja scored 20 points in Illinois’ 86-48 win against the UMKC Kangaroos.

Illinois went 13-3 at home last season while going 23-10 overall. The Fighting Illini allowed opponents to score 67.2 points per game and shoot 41.3% from the field last season.

Monmouth finished 21-13 overall last season while going 10-7 on the road. The Hawks averaged 68.6 points per game while shooting 41.8% from the field and 33.1% from deep last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

