No. 22 Tennessee plays No. 3 Kansas

The Associated Press

November 25, 2022, 2:42 AM

Kansas Jayhawks (6-0) vs. Tennessee Volunteers (4-1)

Nassau, Bahamas; Friday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 22 Tennessee Volunteers take on the No. 3 Kansas Jayhawks in Nassau, Bahamas.

The Volunteers are 4-1 in non-conference play. Tennessee ranks ninth in the SEC with 11.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Julian Phillips averaging 2.2.

The Jayhawks have a 6-0 record in non-conference games. Kansas is ninth in the Big 12 giving up 67.5 points while holding opponents to 37.6% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josiah-Jordan James is scoring 13.7 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Volunteers. Phillips is averaging 12.0 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 38.5% for Tennessee.

Jalen Wilson is scoring 24.3 points per game and averaging 10.3 rebounds for the Jayhawks. Gradey Dick is averaging 16.8 points and 3.8 rebounds for Kansas.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

