No. 21 Oregon hosts UC Irvine in non-conference matchup

The Associated Press

November 10, 2022, 2:22 AM

UC Irvine Anteaters (1-0) at Oregon Ducks (1-0)

Eugene, Oregon; Friday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Oregon and UC Irvine square off in non-conference action.

Oregon went 12-5 at home a season ago while going 20-15 overall. The Ducks averaged 14.9 points off of turnovers, 9.8 second chance points and 17.0 bench points last season.

UC Irvine went 15-10 overall a season ago while going 6-7 on the road. The Anteaters averaged 10.9 assists per game on 24.4 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

