No. 20 Michigan Wolverines take on the Arizona State Sun Devils, seek 4th straight victory

Michigan Wolverines (3-0) vs. Arizona State Sun Devils (3-1)

New York; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Michigan will attempt to extend its three-game win streak with a victory over Arizona State.

Arizona State finished 14-17 overall with a 9-6 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Sun Devils averaged 13.4 assists per game on 25.0 made field goals last season.

Michigan finished 19-15 overall with a 5-7 record on the road last season. The Wolverines shot 46.7% from the field and 33.9% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

