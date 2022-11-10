No. 2 Gonzaga visits Michigan State after Timme’s 22-point outing

Gonzaga Bulldogs (1-0) vs. Michigan State Spartans (1-0) East Lansing, Michigan; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Gonzaga…

Gonzaga Bulldogs (1-0) vs. Michigan State Spartans (1-0)

East Lansing, Michigan; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Gonzaga visits the Michigan State Spartans after Drew Timme scored 22 points in Gonzaga’s 104-63 win over the North Florida Ospreys.

Michigan State finished 12-3 at home a season ago while going 23-13 overall. The Spartans averaged 11.3 points off of turnovers, 10.6 second chance points and 27.0 bench points last season.

Gonzaga went 13-1 in WCC play and 5-1 on the road a season ago. The Bulldogs averaged 14.8 points off of turnovers, 10.3 second chance points and 20.2 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

