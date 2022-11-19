No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs take on the No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats

Kentucky Wildcats (3-1) vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs (2-1) Spokane, Washington; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs…

Kentucky Wildcats (3-1) vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs (2-1)

Spokane, Washington; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs play the No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats.

Gonzaga went 28-4 overall a season ago while going 16-0 at home. The Bulldogs averaged 87.2 points per game last season, 13.7 on free throws and 24.6 from deep.

Kentucky finished 26-8 overall with a 6-5 record on the road a season ago. The Wildcats allowed opponents to score 66.6 points per game and shoot 41.4% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.