No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs play the No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats

Kentucky Wildcats (3-1) vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs (2-1)

Spokane, Washington; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gonzaga -3; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs face the No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats.

Gonzaga went 16-0 at home a season ago while going 28-4 overall. The Bulldogs averaged 87.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 66.2 last season.

Kentucky went 26-8 overall a season ago while going 6-5 on the road. The Wildcats gave up 66.6 points per game while committing 14.5 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

