No. 19 San Diego State plays Stanford following LeDee’s 23-point showing

The Associated Press

November 14, 2022, 2:22 AM

San Diego State Aztecs (2-0) at Stanford Cardinal (1-1)

Stanford, California; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 San Diego State visits the Stanford Cardinal after Jaedon LeDee scored 23 points in San Diego State’s 82-75 victory over the BYU Cougars.

Stanford finished 10-5 at home last season while going 16-16 overall. The Cardinal averaged 66.4 points per game while shooting 43.3% from the field and 33.8% from 3-point distance last season.

San Diego State finished 23-9 overall last season while going 5-5 on the road. The Aztecs averaged 65.4 points per game last season, 27.6 in the paint, 14.9 off of turnovers and 10.0 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

