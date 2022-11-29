Holidays: 20 years of 'Elf' | Santa visits frosty Alaska Inupiaq village | 15 ice skating rinks in DC area | Walmart donation from Chesapeake store to help others | Send in photos of decorations
Home » College Basketball » No. 19 Kentucky hosts…

No. 19 Kentucky hosts Bellarmine after Johnson’s 20-point game

The Associated Press

November 29, 2022, 2:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Bellarmine Knights (2-5) at Kentucky Wildcats (4-2)

Lexington, Kentucky; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kentucky -25; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine faces the No. 19 Kentucky Wildcats after Ben Johnson scored 20 points in Bellarmine’s 81-60 loss to the UCLA Bruins.

The Wildcats are 4-0 in home games. Kentucky scores 87.2 points while outscoring opponents by 19.2 points per game.

The Knights are 1-5 on the road. Bellarmine has a 1-5 record against opponents over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Oscar Tshiebwe is shooting 58.7% and averaging 16.0 points for the Wildcats. Antonio Reeves is averaging 14.3 points for Kentucky.

Peter Suder is shooting 41.9% and averaging 11.0 points for the Knights. Garrett Tipton is averaging 9.7 points for Bellarmine.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up