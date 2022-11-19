HOLIDAYS: People in DC share their infamous Thanksgiving stories | Flying with food for the holidays? TSA has tips | Prince George’s Co. turkey giveaway | 'Barbed wire curtain' rises in Europe | The busiest days to fly during the winter holidays
No. 19 Illinois Fighting Illini square off against the No. 16 Virginia Cavaliers

The Associated Press

November 19, 2022, 2:42 AM

Virginia Cavaliers (3-0) vs. Illinois Fighting Illini (4-0)

Las Vegas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 19 Illinois Fighting Illini face the No. 16 Virginia Cavaliers.

Illinois finished 23-10 overall with a 13-3 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Fighting Illini averaged 74.4 points per game while shooting 44.8% from the field and 35.9% from behind the arc last season.

Virginia went 21-14 overall with a 7-6 record on the road a season ago. The Cavaliers averaged 13.2 points off of turnovers, 9.2 second chance points and 12.9 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

