No. 19 Illinois Fighting Illini play the No. 8 UCLA Bruins

UCLA Bruins (3-0) vs. Illinois Fighting Illini (3-0)

Champaign, Illinois; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Illinois -2; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 19 Illinois Fighting Illini face the No. 8 UCLA Bruins.

Illinois went 13-3 at home last season while going 23-10 overall. The Fighting Illini averaged 74.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 67.2 last season.

UCLA finished 15-5 in Pac-12 play and 8-4 on the road last season. The Bruins averaged 75.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 64.5 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

