No. 19 Illinois Fighting Illini play the No. 16 Virginia Cavaliers

Virginia Cavaliers (3-0) vs. Illinois Fighting Illini (4-0) Las Vegas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Illinois -1.5; over/under…

Virginia Cavaliers (3-0) vs. Illinois Fighting Illini (4-0)

Las Vegas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Illinois -1.5; over/under is 135

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 19 Illinois Fighting Illini take on the No. 16 Virginia Cavaliers.

Illinois finished 23-10 overall with a 13-3 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Fighting Illini averaged 74.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 67.2 last season.

Virginia went 21-14 overall last season while going 7-6 on the road. The Cavaliers averaged 5.7 steals, 4.3 blocks and 9.2 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.