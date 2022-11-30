No. 18 North Carolina visits No. 10 Indiana after Love’s 34-point game

North Carolina Tar Heels (5-2) at Indiana Hoosiers (6-0) Bloomington, Indiana; Wednesday, 9:15 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Indiana -6.5;…

North Carolina Tar Heels (5-2) at Indiana Hoosiers (6-0)

Bloomington, Indiana; Wednesday, 9:15 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Indiana -6.5; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 North Carolina visits the No. 10 Indiana Hoosiers after Caleb Love scored 34 points in North Carolina’s 103-101 overtime loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Hoosiers have gone 4-0 at home. Indiana is the top team in the Big Ten with 18.7 fast break points.

The Tar Heels play their first true road game after going 5-2 with a 1-2 record in neutral-site games to start the season. North Carolina ranks fifth in the ACC scoring 34.0 points per game in the paint led by Armando Bacot averaging 10.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trayce Jackson-Davis is shooting 76.0% and averaging 18.8 points for the Hoosiers. Miller Kopp is averaging 8.2 points for Indiana.

Love is scoring 20.0 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Tar Heels. Bacot is averaging 16.7 points and 11.3 rebounds for North Carolina.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.