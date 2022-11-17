No. 18 Alabama Crimson Tide play the Jacksonville State Gamecocks on 3-game win streak

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (1-1) at Alabama Crimson Tide (3-0) Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Friday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Alabama…

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (1-1) at Alabama Crimson Tide (3-0)

Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Alabama seeks to prolong its three-game win streak with a victory over Jacksonville State.

Alabama went 19-14 overall a season ago while going 13-3 at home. The Crimson Tide averaged 79.5 points per game last season, 35.3 in the paint, 16.2 off of turnovers and 11.2 on fast breaks.

Jacksonville State finished 21-11 overall with a 9-5 record on the road a season ago. The Gamecocks averaged 5.9 steals, 2.8 blocks and 11.8 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

