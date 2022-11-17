RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live Updates | Russian missile hits Ukraine’s Odesa region | Who's responsible for missile strike in Poland? | G-20 leaders condemns Russia | Bush calls Zelenskyy ‘tough dude’
Home » College Basketball » No. 18 Alabama Crimson…

No. 18 Alabama Crimson Tide play the Jacksonville State Gamecocks on 3-game win streak

The Associated Press

November 17, 2022, 2:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (1-1) at Alabama Crimson Tide (3-0)

Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Alabama seeks to prolong its three-game win streak with a victory over Jacksonville State.

Alabama went 19-14 overall a season ago while going 13-3 at home. The Crimson Tide averaged 79.5 points per game last season, 35.3 in the paint, 16.2 off of turnovers and 11.2 on fast breaks.

Jacksonville State finished 21-11 overall with a 9-5 record on the road a season ago. The Gamecocks averaged 5.9 steals, 2.8 blocks and 11.8 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up