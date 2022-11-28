Holidays: 20 years of 'Elf' | Santa visits frosty Alaska Inupiaq village | 15 ice skating rinks in DC area | Walmart donation from Chesapeake store to help others | Send in photos of decorations
No. 17 San Diego State hosts Davis and UC Irvine

The Associated Press

November 28, 2022, 2:22 AM

UC Irvine Anteaters (6-1) at San Diego State Aztecs (4-2)

San Diego; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Irvine plays the No. 17 San Diego State Aztecs after DJ Davis scored 25 points in UC Irvine’s 85-68 win against the New Mexico State Aggies.

The Aztecs have gone 2-0 in home games. San Diego State is 4- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.0 turnovers per game.

The Anteaters are 1-1 on the road. UC Irvine is fourth in college basketball with 41.9 rebounds per game. Bent Leuchten leads the Anteaters with 7.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darrion Trammell is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 2.3 rebounds for the Aztecs. Micah Parrish is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers for San Diego State.

Davis is averaging 15 points for the Anteaters. Dawson Baker is averaging 13.4 points for UC Irvine.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

