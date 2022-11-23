Arkansas Razorbacks (4-1) vs. San Diego State Aztecs (4-1) Lahaina, Hawaii; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The No. 17…

Arkansas Razorbacks (4-1) vs. San Diego State Aztecs (4-1)

Lahaina, Hawaii; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 17 San Diego State Aztecs take on the No. 9 Arkansas Razorbacks at Lahaina Civic Center in Lahaina, Hawaii.

The Aztecs have a 4-1 record against non-conference oppponents. San Diego State ranks ninth in the MWC with 6.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Nathan Mensah averaging 2.2.

The Razorbacks are 4-1 in non-conference play. Arkansas is fifth in the SEC scoring 77.6 points per game and is shooting 48.7%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darrion Trammell averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Aztecs, scoring 14.4 points while shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc. Jaedon LeDee is shooting 45.7% and averaging 11.8 points for San Diego State.

Ricky Council IV is scoring 19.0 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Razorbacks. Anthony Black is averaging 14.0 points for Arkansas.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.