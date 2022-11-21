Ohio State Buckeyes (3-0) vs. San Diego State Aztecs (3-0) Lahaina, Hawaii; Monday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: San…

Ohio State Buckeyes (3-0) vs. San Diego State Aztecs (3-0)

Lahaina, Hawaii; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: San Diego State -5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 17 San Diego State Aztecs play the Ohio State Buckeyes in Lahaina, Hawaii.

San Diego State went 23-9 overall with a 10-5 record against non-conference opponents in the 2021-22 season. The Aztecs averaged 65.4 points per game while shooting 43.2% from the field and 35.4% from 3-point distance last season.

Ohio State finished 20-12 overall with an 8-4 record in non-conference play during the 2021-22 season. The Buckeyes averaged 72.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 67.7 last season.

