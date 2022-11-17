Baylor Bears (3-0) vs. Virginia Cavaliers (2-0) Charlottesville, Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Virginia -4.5; over/under is…

Baylor Bears (3-0) vs. Virginia Cavaliers (2-0)

Charlottesville, Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Virginia -4.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 16 Virginia Cavaliers square off against the No. 5 Baylor Bears.

Virginia went 21-14 overall with an 11-7 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Cavaliers averaged 62.4 points per game while shooting 44.9% from the field and 32.3% from deep last season.

Baylor went 27-7 overall a season ago while going 8-3 on the road. The Bears averaged 15.9 assists per game on 28.3 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

