RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live Updates | Russian missile hits Ukraine’s Odesa region | Who's responsible for missile strike in Poland? | G-20 leaders condemns Russia | Bush calls Zelenskyy ‘tough dude’
Home » College Basketball » No. 16 Virginia Cavaliers…

No. 16 Virginia Cavaliers square off against the No. 5 Baylor Bears

The Associated Press

November 17, 2022, 2:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Baylor Bears (3-0) vs. Virginia Cavaliers (2-0)

Charlottesville, Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Virginia -4.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 16 Virginia Cavaliers square off against the No. 5 Baylor Bears.

Virginia went 21-14 overall with an 11-7 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Cavaliers averaged 62.4 points per game while shooting 44.9% from the field and 32.3% from deep last season.

Baylor went 27-7 overall a season ago while going 8-3 on the road. The Bears averaged 15.9 assists per game on 28.3 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up