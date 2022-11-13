ELECTIONS: Md. Election Results | DC Election Results | Virginia Election Results | Council races and bond questions | National News
No. 16 Villanova hosts Delaware State following Stone’s 25-point outing

The Associated Press

November 13, 2022, 2:22 AM

Delaware State Hornets (1-1) at Villanova Wildcats (1-1)

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware State faces the No. 16 Villanova Wildcats after Brandon Stone scored 25 points in Delaware State’s 104-67 victory against the Immaculata Mighty Macs.

Villanova finished 12-1 at home last season while going 30-8 overall. The Wildcats averaged 71.7 points per game last season, 25.7 in the paint, 13.3 off of turnovers and 4.7 on fast breaks.

Delaware State finished 0-14 in MEAC play and 0-13 on the road last season. The Hornets shot 40.4% from the field and 32.5% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

