No. 16 Illinois hosts Childs and Lindenwood

Lindenwood Lions (3-4) at Illinois Fighting Illini (4-1)

Champaign, Illinois; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Illinois -32; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Lindenwood visits the No. 16 Illinois Fighting Illini after Chris Childs scored 23 points in Lindenwood’s 77-76 overtime victory against the Idaho State Bengals.

The Fighting Illini are 3-0 in home games. Illinois is third in the Big Ten scoring 83.2 points while shooting 49.3% from the field.

Lindenwood did not play in Division I last season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terrence Shannon Jr. is scoring 21.2 points per game with 6.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists for the Fighting Illini. Dain Dainja is averaging 14.0 points and 7.6 rebounds while shooting 80.0% for Illinois.

Childs is shooting 41.3% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, while averaging 17.4 points and 5.7 rebounds. Kevin Caldwell Jr. is averaging 15.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists for Lindenwood.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

