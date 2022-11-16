ELECTIONS: Md. Election Results | DC Election Results | Virginia Election Results | Council races and bond questions | National News
No. 15 TCU plays UL Monroe for out-of-conference contest

No. 15 TCU plays UL Monroe for out-of-conference contest

The Associated Press

November 16, 2022, 2:22 AM

UL Monroe Warhawks (2-1) at TCU Horned Frogs (2-1)

Fort Worth, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 TCU and UL Monroe play in non-conference action.

TCU finished 12-4 at home a season ago while going 21-13 overall. The Horned Frogs averaged 13.6 assists per game on 25.4 made field goals last season.

UL Monroe finished 13-18 overall with a 5-10 record on the road a season ago. The Warhawks allowed opponents to score 74.3 points per game and shoot 44.9% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

