ELECTIONS: Md. Election Results | DC Election Results | Virginia Election Results | Council races and bond questions | National News
Home » College Basketball » No. 15 Auburn Tigers…

No. 15 Auburn Tigers to host South Florida Bulls Friday

The Associated Press

November 10, 2022, 2:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

South Florida Bulls (0-1) at Auburn Tigers (1-0)

Auburn, Alabama; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 15 Auburn Tigers square off against the South Florida Bulls.

Auburn went 16-0 at home a season ago while going 28-6 overall. The Tigers averaged 15.9 points off of turnovers, 11.8 second chance points and 25.3 bench points last season.

South Florida went 8-23 overall a season ago while going 1-9 on the road. The Bulls averaged 57.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 64.9 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up