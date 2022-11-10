No. 14 TCU hosts Lamar after Pryor’s 23-point game

Lamar Cardinals (1-0) at TCU Horned Frogs (1-0) Fort Worth, Texas; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Lamar visits the…

Lamar Cardinals (1-0) at TCU Horned Frogs (1-0)

Fort Worth, Texas; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lamar visits the No. 14 TCU Horned Frogs after Chris Pryor scored 23 points in Lamar’s 63-61 win against the Saint Thomas (TX) Celts.

TCU finished 12-4 at home a season ago while going 21-13 overall. The Horned Frogs averaged 68.5 points per game last season, 33.1 in the paint, 13.8 off of turnovers and 10.6 on fast breaks.

Lamar went 0-16 in Southland play and 0-18 on the road last season. The Cardinals averaged 61.3 points per game last season, 27.8 in the paint, 10.7 off of turnovers and 8.5 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.