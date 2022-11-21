No. 14 Arizona Wildcats play the Cincinnati Bearcats

Cincinnati Bearcats (3-1) vs. Arizona Wildcats (3-0) Lahaina, Hawaii; Monday, 11:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Arizona -9.5; over/under is…

Cincinnati Bearcats (3-1) vs. Arizona Wildcats (3-0)

Lahaina, Hawaii; Monday, 11:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Arizona -9.5; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 14 Arizona Wildcats take on the Cincinnati Bearcats in Lahaina, Hawaii.

Arizona went 33-4 overall with a 15-2 record in non-conference games in the 2021-22 season. The Wildcats averaged 19.6 assists per game on 30.2 made field goals last season.

Cincinnati went 18-15 overall with an 11-4 record in non-conference play in the 2021-22 season. The Bearcats averaged 13.1 assists per game on 24.6 made field goals last season.

